Nick Putt from Craggy Range wins Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year 2023

Craggy Range viticulturist Nick Putt. Image New Zealand Wine

Nick Putt, Hawke’s Bay vineyard manager at Craggy Range has been awarded the Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year for 2023.

The competition took place at Paritua Estate on Thursday 15 June. Eight contestants rotated around a wide range of viticultural questions and challenges including pruning, irrigation, trellising, nutrition and an interview.

At lunchtime, they all went head to head in the BioStart Hortisports which was followed by a barbecue laid on by Fruitfed Supplies.

The awards dinner was held at Mission Estate where the contestants had a quick fire quiz and delivered their speeches, covering a wide range of wine industry topics.

“This is a very important aspect of the Young Vit programme too” said Nicky Grandorge, national co-ordinator.

“There is a real sense of sponsors, contestants and wine industry members really wanting to help each other grow. It’s very special.”

Nick Putt, 27, will represent Hawke’s Bay in the National Final at the end of August, held in Hawke’s Bay this year. He will compete against five other contestants from Auckland, Wairarapa, Marlborough, N. Canterbury and Central Otago.

There were some great prizes won across the board including a Fruitfed Supplies Educational Trip and AEG power tools for Nick, who also scooped up the BioStart Hortisports and Ecotrellis section prizes. Douw won $750 cash and an NZSVO Educational Experience and Daniel Brewster won $500 cash. Other section prizes included vouchers for Crab Farm and Linden Estate, who are working hard to recover from the Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nick will now be in with the chance of winning even greater prizes at the National Final. These include a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis travel grant, a Leadership Week, Electrocoup electronic secateurs and AEG power tools and cash.

The judges were impressed with the knowledge and drive of all the contestants who really gave it their all. Douw Grobler from Trinity Hill came second and Daniel Brewster from AONZ came third. Other contestants were Joseph Stenberg, Shuang Wu, Maddie Griffith, Thalia Osborne and Jaspel Singh.

