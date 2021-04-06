Craggy Range declared one of the most admired wine brands in the world

Craggy Range has again been recognised by UK based Drinks International publication, as being in the Top 50 World’s Most Admired Wine Brands.

Craggy Range was ranked No. 30 on the list which is wonderful endorsement for the wines of Hawke’s Bay and Martinborough, and recognition that they sit amongst the great wine regions of the world.

“We are once again truly humbled to be recognised on this list. There are hundreds of thousands of wineries in the world, so to be recognised in the top 50 is amazing,” Craggy Range Proprietor Terry Peabody remarked.

“While it is a testament to the quality of our wine it also reflects the effort we are putting into farming more sustainably and looking after our community. We have a long-term vision at Craggy Range, and every year we focus on just getting that little bit better.”

Drinks International polled hundreds of wine experts from across the globe to arrive at this year’s list.

The esteemed voting academy comprises wine buyers, sommeliers, wholesalers, bar owners, MWs, wine writers, educators, and other wine specialists.

They were asked to name the five wine brands that they most admire, in descending order, factoring in the quality and consistency of the wine, the price to quality ratio, and the strength of the branding and marketing.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands is now in its 11th year and it celebrates the brands that can lead the wine trade to a healthy future as the world emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!