Charlie Seppelt takes the reigns as chair of judges for Langhorne Creek Wine Show

Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine welcomes Charlie Seppelt to the role of chair of judges for the next three years.

Seppelt is a highly experienced and credentialed judge and panel chair on the national wine show circuit. This will be his inaugural engagement as a chair of judges. Seppelt is senior winemaker for The Randall Wine Group based in McLaren Vale and will this year be completing his 30th vintage.

“I’m very excited and honoured to be chairing the 2019 Langhorne Creek Wine show, my first chair,” he says about his appointment. “Langhorne Creek is going from strength to strength. It has had continual success with its Cabernet, Malbec and Shiraz across the national show circuit of late and also has a recent James Halliday Winemaker of the Year award in the region.”

Seppelt will be judging alongside Kerri Thompson from KT Wines and international judge Fongyee Walker MW. “The judging team for 2019 carries a depth of incredibly experienced and knowledgeable palates as well as great personalities. Kerri and Fongyee Walker will not only keep me on my toes, but also ensure the right wines are celebrated” he says of his fellow judges. “With some terrific vintages in the bank recently, this is shaping up to be one of the country’s best regional wine shows.”

Three associate judges have been selected to represent both trade and industry including Shanteh Wong, Head Sommelier at Quay, Gourmet Traveller’s 2018 Restaurant of the Year. Shanteh will judge alongside Robert Cragg from Fleurieu Vintners and Cragg Cru, and Leon Talamini from Project Wine in Langhorne Creek.

Entries are now open for the 6th Langhorne Creek Wine Show. This show is a key event for the Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine Association to recognise and award the winemaking and viticultural talent in the region. Entries are due by Friday, March 15.

The 2019 Langhorne Creek Wine Show is supported by major sponsor, Multi-Color Corporation.

Judging will take place on April 30 and May 1. Winners will be awarded at lunch on Friday May 3 at Lake Breeze Winery, catered by renowned chef Simon Burr from the Olfactory Inn. Conditions of Entry and critical dates can be found on the regional website at https://www.langhornecreek.com/langhorne-creek-wine-show

Entries must be submitted online at http://wineshow.awri.com.au//2019-langhorne-creek-wine-show