Centennial celebration: 100 years of scientific discovery at Waite Campus

The University of Adelaide's Waite Campus is celebrating 100 years of scientific discovery in agriculture, food and wine. The University of Adelaide's Waite Campus is recognised as the largest concentration of agriculture and wine research and teaching expertise in the Southern Hemisphere.

Teaching and research in oenology and viticulture transferred to Adelaide University’s Waite Campus in 1991 after Roseworthy Agriculture College merged with the university. The Roseworthy grape and wine courses shifted to the Waite campus and Hickinbotham-Roseworthy Wine Science Laboratory the following year.

“From the grapes used to produce world-class wines to the ingredients that go into our favourite food products, Waite’s fingerprints are on the very foundation of Australian agriculture,” said Professor Jason Able, head of the School of Agriculture, Food and Wine at the University of Adelaide.

“Waite’s enduring strength lies in its ability to bridge the gap between research and industry,” said Able.

“The pioneering work undertaken during the past 100 years at the Waite Campus has had a direct impact on the food and wine we all enjoy.

Over the years, scientists at Waite have partnered on research and development with industry-leading companies like Wynns Coonawarra Estate, Yalumba, Penfolds, Elders, San Remo, Coopers Brewery, and Dilmah.

“For the past 100 years, the research community at the Waite Campus has been a powerhouse of innovation. We have driven advancements that continue to shape agriculture, food, and wine, not just in Australia but around the world,” said Professor Peter Høj AC, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Adelaide.

“This anniversary is a chance to acknowledge the impact of Peter and Matilda Waite’s legacy. The event will look to the future by raising funds to support the next generation of agricultural leaders through the Peter Waite Centenary Scholarship for Excellence in Agriculture.”

“We are pleased to celebrate this milestone in the University of Adelaide’s history with the Waite 100 gala – a night showcasing the very best of research and innovation here at the Waite campus,” he said.

Waite 100

The agriculture, food and wine community of South Australia will come together on Saturday 4 May 2024 at Waite 100, a black-tie gala. The event will celebrate a century of pioneering education and innovation at the University of Adelaide’s Waite Campus.

The gala commemorates 100 years since pastoralist Peter Waite and his wife Matilda gifted their homestead, Urrbrae House, and 300 acres of land to the University of Adelaide for the scientific study and teaching of agriculture, forestry and allied subjects.

Funds raised from the event – which takes place in the University of Adelaide’s 150th year – will go towards the Peter Waite Centenary Scholarship for Excellence in Agriculture, nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders.

The evening will see chef Matt Moran and sushi master Narito Ishii curate a culinary experience with canapés and food stations featuring unique ingredients such as hempseed and faba beans, developed or improved through research by plant breeders and scientists from the Waite research community.

Guests will also be treated to a selection of wines from winemakers and University of Adelaide alumni from Yangarra Vineyard Estate, Murdoch Hill, Wynns Coonawarra Estate and more, showcasing the Waite’s impact on oenology.

“This culinary journey will be a delicious exploration of the Waite’s contribution to the world of food and drink,” said Able.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Waite 100 Gala page on the University of Adelaide’s website.

