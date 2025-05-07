The art of celebration: House of Arras lands three-year partnership with Art Gallery of NSW

Exterior view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ Naala Nura building featuring Karla Dickens ‘To see or not to see’ 2022, commissioned with funds provided by the Barbara Tribe Bequest 2022. © Karla Dickens. Image supplied

Tasmanian sparkling wine producer House of Arras has announced a new three-year partnership as the official sparkling wine partner of the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

John Richardson, who is the director of audiences and development at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, said the gallery was “delighted” with the partnership.

“House of Arras shares our passion for brilliance, artistry and creating memorable experiences, and we look forward to celebrating this collaboration at key events and exhibitions throughout the year,” said Richardson.

The partnership will see House of Arras sparkling wines featured at major events such as the gallery’s signature Archibald Prize, as well as at exhibition openings, fundraising events, and other experiences for Art Gallery members.

In addition to this new partnership, the art gallery’s restaurants will also offer a range of House of Arras sparkling wines on select wine lists throughout the partnership.

House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr, the only non-Champenois winemaker to be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine Championships, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“House of Arras is thrilled to join forces with the Art Gallery of New South Wales,” said Carr.

“We share a commitment to excellence and a desire to create moments that resonate. The partnership also comes at the ideal time for our winery as we embark on our 30th anniversary in 2025.

“We look forward to a successful partnership that elevates the experience of art and celebration.”

