Casella puts vineyard holdings on the market

Image courtesy Casella

Words by Harrison Davies

Casella wines has put 35 vineyards, roughly 7258ha of land, on the market.

The sale would be one of Australia’s largest sell offs of vineyard assets and includes vineyards spanning six regions; the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, Langhorne and Currency Creek, Limestone Coast, and the Riverina in NSW.

The sale would create a “strategic partnership” between Casella Wines and the buyer, wherein management of the assets would be shared.

In an interview with The Advertiser, Colliers real estate spokesman Tim Altschwager said they expected a lot of interest in the sale of the vineyards.

The sale follows a challenging year with supply chain delays and tariffs imposed on Australian wine in China.

Casella attempted to expand its share of the market in other places like South Korea and the US to make up for the downfall in China.

In April’s Top 20 Australian Wine companies feature, published in Grapegrower & Winemaker, Casella general manager marketing & export sales Libby Nutt said there was still work to be done.

“Our many years of investment behind the brand and distribution put us in a strong position when pandemic purchase patterns saw consumers drinking and cooking at home, and seeking affordable, trusted brands,” she said.

Casella is recognised at the third biggest wine company in Australia, According to Grapegrower & Winemaker’s survey of Australia’s largest companies.

