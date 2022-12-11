ADVERTISEMENT

Ashmead family welcomes the Wilton Hill Vineyard in Eden Valley to their vineyard holdings

Wilton Hill Vineyard in Eden Valley. Image Elderton

Second generation owners of Elderton, Cameron and Allister Ashmead, have secured ownership of one of Eden Valley’s unique vineyard sites with the purchase of Wilton Hill from the Mattschoss family.

The vineyard is one of the highest altitude vineyards in the Barossa, sitting atop Mengler Hill. With 60ha of land and 23.75ha of vines, Wilton Hill has views down through both the Eden and Barossa Valleys and has a track record of producing premium single vineyard wines.

Planted over 100 years ago, the vineyard has an array of viticultural riches that the Ashmead family hopes will complement Elderton’s other vineyard sites in both Nuriootpa and Greenock, which also boast centenarian vineyard blocks with old vine Shiraz, Cabernet and Riesling, as well as plantings of Grenache also on the property, Wilton Hill.

Perched high upon the hillside of the Eden Valley, at around 500 metres, this beautifully positioned vineyard has shallow, skeletal, grey sandy loam with quartz gravel over weathered rock and yellow clay-based soils.

“We are fortunate to bring this amazing vineyard into our treasured estate holdings. Along with the talents of our experienced and passionate vineyard, winemaking and cellar door teams,” said Elderton’s Co-Managing Director, Allister Ashmead.

“We believe that this vineyard addition will cement our position as a real contributor to the Barossa’s future success story through growing and making some of Australia’s most delicious and sought-after wines.”

