Best Wines recognised at Royal Adelaide Wine Show 2019

Wines from the Barossa, McLaren Vale and Margaret River regions have dominated this year’s Royal Adelaide Wine Show, winning two-thirds of the trophies on offer.

Barossa stalwart Peter Lehmann Wines won the Outstanding Wine of Provenance trophy for its 2014 Wigan Riesling, while Grant Burge Wines took out the Best South Australian White Wine in Show and Best Riesling in Show trophies with its 2015 The Vigneron Reserve Eden Valley Riesling.

Rosemount Estate won three trophies for its 2017 Balmorah Syrah – Most Outstanding Red Wine, Best South Australian Red Wine and Best Shiraz. Other South Australian wines to come up trumps included Dowie Doole (Best Rose) and Graham Stevens Wines (Best Australian Vintage, Tawny or Ruby), Purple Hands Wines (Best Grenache or Grenache Blend), Wolf Blass Wines (Best Traditional Australian Red Blend), Howard Vineyard Pinot Gris (Best Other Varietal) and Wicks Estate Pamela (Best Sparkling). Margaret River also enjoyed a strong showing, with Deep Woods Estate’s 2018 Reserve Chardonnay winning Most Outstanding White Wine and Best Chardonnay, and its 2018 Shiraz Et Al. taking home the Best Other Red Blend title. Other WA wines to pick up trophies included Xanadu Wines’ 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (Best Cabernet Sauvignon), Franklin Tate Estate’s 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (Best Sauvignon Blanc), and Ferngrove Wines’ 2018 Black Label Malbec (Best Other Varietal Red). Other winning wines included McGuigan’s Bin 9000 Semillon (Best Semillon), Brown Brothers Patricia Noble Riesling (Best Sweet Table Wine), Devil’s Corner Resolution Pinot Noir (Best Pinot Noir), and Morris Old Premium Rare Muscat (Best Apera, Topaque, Muscat or Sweet White).

Chair of judges Louisa Rose said the 2019 Royal Adelaide Wine Show attracted 2,647 entries from 351 Australian wineries, with judging taking place over the past week.

“The judging panel tasted between 120 and 140 wines each day and there was much scrutiny and engagement, with panels often relooking at classes with fresh pours and much discussion,” Rose said.

“The most represented variety was Shiraz, with over 600 entries judged and 31 gold medals awarded. This level of quality shows the strength of the variety in Australia, and the range of wines, styles and diversity.

“In the Cabernet Sauvignon class over 300 wines were judged and 22 golds awarded – the best were fragrant, supple and balanced with fine, long tannins. The third most represented variety, Chardonnay, saw 13 gold medals awarded, and judges commented on the diversity, charm, balance and composure of the wines.”

Members of the public can sample the trophy winning wines on Friday, October 4, at Taste of the Best – the Royal Adelaide Wine Show Public Tasting. For details visit www.thewineshow.com.au

2019 ROYAL ADELAIDE WINE SHOW TROPHY RESULTS

THE HURTLE AND NORMAN WALKER TROPHY for BEST SPARKLING WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by Cellarbrations Independent Liquor Stores

Pamela Sparkling 2013 Wicks Estate (SA)

THE JOHN FORNACHON MEMORIAL TROPHY for BEST APERA, TOPAQUE OR MUSCAT

Sponsored by Pellenc Australia

Old Premium Rare Muscat Morris Wines (VIC)

THE INDAILY TROPHY for BEST AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE, TAWNY OR RUBY

Sponsored by InDaily

Vintage Fortified Shiraz 2018 Graham Stevens Wines (SA)

THE BRAUD AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST SWEET WHITE TABLE WINE

Sponsored by Braud Australia

Patricia Noble Riesling 2015 Brown Brothers (VIC)

THE AUSTRALIAN WINE RESEARCH INSTITUTE COMMERCIAL SERVICES TROPHY for BEST RIESLING IN SHOW

Sponsored by AWRI Commercial Services

‘The Vigneron’ Reserve Eden Valley Riesling 2015 Grant Burge Wines (SA)

THE ARKABA CELLARS TROPHY BEST SAUVIGNON BLANC IN SHOW

Sponsored by Arkaba Hotel

Sauvignon Blanc 2019 Franklin Tate Estates (WA)

THE FINLAYSONS TROPHY BEST SEMILLON IN SHOW

Sponsored by Finlaysons

Bin 9000 Semillon 2013 McGuigan Wines (NSW)

THE SEGUIN MOREAU TROPHY BEST CHARDONNAY IN SHOW

Sponsored by Seguin Moreau

Australasia Reserve Chardonnay 2018 Deep Woods Estate (WA)

THE BDO TROPHY BEST DRY WHITE BLEND

Sponsored by BDO

‘Ivory’ Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2019 Deep Woods Estate (WA)

THE PROGRAMMED PROPERTY SERVICES TROPHY BEST OTHER VARIETAL WHITE

Sponsored by Programmed Property Services Limited

Pinot Gris 2019 Howard Vineyard (SA)

THE PIPER ALDERMAN TROPHY for BEST ROSÉ

Sponsored by Piper Alderman

Rose 2019 Dowie Doole (SA)

THE LALLEMAND AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST PINOT NOIR IN SHOW

Sponsored by Lallemand Australia Pty Ltd

Resolution Pinot Noir 2017 Devil’s Corner (TAS)

THE TILBROOK RASHEED TROPHY BEST GRENACHE OR GRENACHE BLEND

Sponsored by Tilbrook Rasheed

Barossa Valley Old Vine Grenache 2018 Purple Hands Wines (SA)

THE RADOUX AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST OTHER RED BLEND

Sponsored by Radoux Australia

Shiraz Et Al. 2018 Deep Woods Estate (WA)

THE KARL SEPPELT AO TROPHY BEST OTHER VARIETAL RED

Sponsored by Mr David C Dridan OAM and Integrated Precision Viticulture

Black Label Malbec 2018 Ferngrove Wines (WA)

PROFESSOR AJ PERKINS TROPHY BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON IN SHOW

Sponsored by Vili’s

Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Xanadu Wines (WA)

THE DR RAY BECKWITH OAM MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST TRADITIONAL AUSTRALIAN RED BLEND Sponsored by Fassina

Grey Label Cabernet Shiraz 2017 Wolf Blass Wines (SA)

THE WINE COMMUNICATORS OF AUSTRALIA, SA CHAPTER TROPHY BEST SHIRAZ IN SHOW

Sponsored by Wine Communicators of Australia, SA Chapter

Balmoral Syrah 2017 Rosemount Estate (SA)

THE GOVENOR’S TROPHY for BEST SOUTH AUSTRALIAN WHITE WINE IN SHOW

‘The Vigneron’ Reserve Eden Valley Riesling 2015 Grant Burge Wines (SA)

THE GOVENOR’S TROPHY for BEST SOUTH AUSTRALIAN RED WINE IN SHOW

Balmoral Syrah 2017 Rosemount Estate (SA)

THE MAX SCHUBERT AM TROPHY MOST OUTSTANDING RED WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by the CCL Label Solutions

Balmoral Syrah 2017 Rosemount Estate (SA)

THE GEORGE FAIRBROTHER MEMORIAL TROPHY MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE IN SHOW Sponsored by Duxton Capital Australia

Deep Woods Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2018 Deep Woods Estate (WA)

THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE FOR OUTSTANDING WINE OF PROVENANCE

Wigan Riesling (2014, 2006, 2004) Peter Lehmann Wines (SA)

THE F.MILLER & CO PRIZE FOR WINEMAKER OF THE OUTSTANDING WINE OF PROVENANCE

Sponsored by F Miller & Co Pty Ltd

Tim Dolan Peter Lehmann Wines (SA)