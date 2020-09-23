Australian Wine Sector International and Interstate Labour Needs in 2021 Survey

COVID-19 has caused significant business disruptions to the wine sector this year. It is important that the wine industry manages these disruptions as effectively as possible.

The use of interstate and international labour to meet seasonal and technical needs for a grape and wine business is usually a normal practice, however travel restrictions may not allow this to occur as freely as it has previously been.

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) and Wine Australia are collecting information on planned international and interstate labour use by grape and wine businesses, to inform conversations with federal and state governments about what international and interstate travel restrictions will mean for business.

AGW is calling out to the wine sector to complete its Wine Sector International and Interstate Labour Needs in 2021 survey to detail what labour businesses plan to use in the first half of 2021.

Wine Australia will collect and aggregate the data, removing identifying information and applying Wine Australia’s privacy guidelines that it imposes on other sector surveys.

To participate in this survey, click here.

