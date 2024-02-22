ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Tasmania extends invitation to local and interstate wine trade

Wine Tasmania says it is hosting personalised wine adventures “for both local and interstate wine trade champions of the island’s outstanding wine” throughout April and May.

Wine buying professionals from across Australia are invited to apply for either the Tassie Wine Trade or National Wine Trade visitation programs, with limited places available in each.

The Tassie Wine Trade visit, now in its second year, will take chosen local representatives to visit vineyards in either the north (8 April) or south (15 April) during the frenetic activity of vintage. Applications are invited from those working in the island’s many great hospitality and retail outlets proudly offering Tasmanian wine.

Wine Tasmania’s National Wine Trade visit has hosted more than 100 influential interstate wine buyers since 2010, and the ten places on each visit are always hotly contested. The National Wine Trade visit is open to people who are directly responsible for wholesale wine purchasing within their mainland-based restaurant, wine bar or wine retail business. The 2024 visit will be held on 12-14 May and is supported by the Tasmanian Government.

“Tasmania’s exceptional wines and their talented producers have attracted a lot of attention, both at home and abroad,” said Wine Tasmania’s CEO, Sheralee Davies. “Exploring the island and its talented wine producers is the best way to understand the depth, diversity and regionality of our outstanding wines and to experience the place we’re privileged to call home.”

“Demand for Tasmania’s wines often well exceeds our annual wine production, and many wines are hard to find or only offered in small or allocation-based quantities. Our wine trade visitation programs provide an important connection between the country’s best venues and Tasmania’s most highly regarded wine producers,” Davies said.

More information can be found online:

For Tassie Wine Trade visits, go to winetasmania.com.au/local-trade-visits

For a National Wine Trade visit, go to winetasmania.com.au/national-trade-visit

Applications for both close on 15 March.

