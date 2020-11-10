Australian wine brands find new home at Calabria Family Wines

Australian winemaker Calabria Family Wines is welcoming three Australian wine brands to its growing portfolio; Deakin Estate, La La Land and Azahara.

The formal agreement is a brand-only sale and transfers ownership of these well-established brands from the Wingara Wine Group, part of Henkell Freixenet, to the Calabria family.

Calabria Family Wines will now produce all of the wines across each of the brands’ portfolios from their Griffith, NSW winery as well as manage marketing across all markets.

Calabria Family Wines will continue the current distribution partnership with Red & White for all three brands in Australia.

“Each of these brands brings something new to the table for the team at Calabria and we are eager to welcome them to the family as we diversify and broaden our wine offering,” said Calabria Family Wines general manager Michael Calabria.

“Deakin Estate, with over 50 years of winemaking history behind it, has achieved outstanding distribution, particularly in challenging export markets where many haven’t. That can only happen with a good quality product and dedicated team behind it.

“Both La La Land and Azahara, while newer to market, are unique brands with well-established portfolios and market presence, both domestically and overseas.

“We look forward to relishing in La La Land’s dedication to emerging wine styles with our own Italian alternatives and celebrating Azahara’s effervescent flare and sophistication.”

Sean Shortt, executive director – sales and marketing at Wingara commented, “Henkell Freixenet considers Australia an important market with great potential, and our strategic focus is the development of our Global Icon brands, Henkell, Freixenet & Mionetto”.

“We are delighted that the Deakin Estate, Azahara and La La Land brands are moving to a family-owned company who have the resources and drive to take the brands to the next level.”

The changes will be effective as of today, 10 November. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!