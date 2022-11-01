ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmania takes home top trophy at 2022 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge

Jasper Marais, winemaker, Rainier Roberts, vigneron, with the 2022 Saint Martin Oak, Great Australian Shiraz Challenge best Shiraz of show Trophy – Riversdale Estate 2021 Coal Valley Syrah

Tasmania’s Riversdale Estate has won the best Shiraz of Show Trophy with its 2021 Coal River Valley Syrah and the Rentons Labels Trophy for best Tasmanian Shiraz.

One of Australia’s most prestigious and valuable wine awards, this year’s event attracted over 390 entries from 60 regions; Riversdale’s winning wine from Tasmania’s Coal Valley triumphed over strong competition particularly from McLaren Vale and the Barossa Valley.

The 2022 Judging panel consisted of: Jen Pfeiffer (Chair) Sarah Andrew, Shavaughn Wells, Justin Purser, Brendon Freeman and Steve Paul.

The Challenge, Chaired by Tahbilk Group Director, Alister Purbrick, is an opportunity for Australia’s premier red winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark winemaking and regional points of differences and assist with reinforcing the reputation of the variety as a National and International wine icon.

The following Trophies were also awarded for the 2022 Challenge:

Best South Australian Shiraz

2018 Shingleback D Block Reserve Shiraz

Best Organic Shiraz

2020 Golden Mile Shiraz

Best Tasmanian Shiraz

2021 Riversdale Estate Coal Valley Syrah

Best Sparkling Shiraz of Show

2017 Peter Lehmann Black Queen Shiraz

Best Western Australia Shiraz

2020 Alkoomi Collection Shiraz

Best Victorian Shiraz

2021 Normans Regional Series Grampians Shiraz

Leocatas Transport Best Shiraz over 5 years old

2016 Lawsons Padthaway Shiraz

