Chardonnay reigns supreme at Australian Highlands Wine Show

Jill Bynon (centre left) and Michael Bynon (centre right). Image courtesy Australian Highlands Wine Show

The results of the 2023 Australian Highlands Wine Show were revealed at an awards ceremony held in Bowral, New South Wales earlier this month. The Australian Highlands Wine Show is open to cool climate wines grown at an altitude of over 500 metres above sea level and attracts entries from all over Australia.

The trophy for Best Wine in Show went to Corang Estate’s 2022 Chardonnay, which also took out Best Chardonnay in Show and Best White Wine in Show. Adding to the collection, Corang Estate’s 2022 El Tinto won Best Red Blend in Show, with its 2023 rosé also taking home a gold medal.

Husband and wife duo Jill and Michael Bynon, the owners of Corang Estate, were ecstatic with the results.

“It was quite a night to win so many trophies in one show! To win the Chardonnay class and the Red Blend Class, but also the Best White and overall Best Wine of Show is really thrilling,” explained Jill.

“It’s our fifth vintage of Chardonnay and we’ve been working to build more concentration and complexity into the wine each year – culminating in a triple trophy win,” added Michael. “The fruit for the wine comes from the cool climate Tumbarumba region – which is producing really fine, long-lived wines of great interest and detail.”

“Our El Tinto, meaning ‘The Red’ is a blend of Spanish and Portuguese grape varieties Graciano, Touriga and Tempranillo, sourced from the Hilltops region around Young. It’s the first time we’ve made a red blend, but I’ve long admired these inky, black Iberian varieties, with their complex liquorice and black olive notes,” said Michael.

