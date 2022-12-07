ADVERTISEMENT

Australian drinks retailer introduces image search feature

Image Endeavour Group

Dan Murphy’s has become the first Australian drinks retailer to offer an image search feature in its app. The UX-based functionality has been developed by Endeavour Group’s digital arm endeavourX, and uses machine learning to identify over 25,000 drinks labels.

The feature is available in the Dan Murphy’s app both through Apple Store and Google Play, and will also be rolled out to BWS app users in the first half of 2023.

“This is a great and simple way for customers to find more information about a wine, beer or spirit they are enjoying at a restaurant or dinner party, and to see if it is available in their local Dan Murphy’s,” endeavourX Director Claire Smith said.

“We are looking for ways in which we can use technology and innovation to continue to enhance the customer experience in our physical stores. The image search feature is a big step towards creating that seamless omni-channel discovery experience, helping customers browse and choose the right product while in store.”

The feature has been in development by endeavourX for about six months, and a beta version was shared to Dan Murphy’s team members in August to test and provide feedback to endeavourX to fine tune.

“We did extensive customer research in store earlier this year and one of the key findings was that customers are met with an abundance of options and decisions in store, they find it difficult to discover, compare and choose what is best for them,” Smith said.

“The image search feature enables the customer to self-serve and access additional information and narrow down the options helping them make a selection.

“The feature also makes it convenient for customers to unlock Dan Murphy’s Lowest Liquor Price Guarantee, as it makes it easier than ever to compare prices.”

