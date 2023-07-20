ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Vintage search for buyer

With an estimated value of $100 million, Australian Vintage is reportedly on the market.

As noted in a report published in The Australian, there are fears the sale will not be easy, as potential buyers are predominantly other wine companies, who are also experiencing financial difficulties.

Bottling and shipping costs are touted as contributors to the company’s financial woes.

While some of the company’s labels such as Tempus Two are bottled in Australia, McGuigan Wines is bottled in the UK, driving high bottling costs.

The report speculates that prospective purchasers of Australian Vintage could include the McGuigan Wines business or Accolade Wines, but understands Accolade Wines is “struggling and has been selling off brands to raise funds”.

This comes after the closure of Treasury Wine’s Karadoc winery after failing to secure a buyer.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!