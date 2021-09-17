Australia seeks WTO wine tariff dispute panel

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Hon. Dan Tehan MP, says Australia has requested the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to establish a dispute settlement panel to adjudicate anti-dumping duties imposed on Australian wine by China.

Minister Tehan says “Australia supports the rules-based trading system and this is the next stage of the WTO dispute resolution process following consultation between Australia and China”.

“Australia remains ready to resolve this matter directly through discussions with China.

“We will continue to stand up for the rights of Australian exporters.”

