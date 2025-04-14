SA wine reaches post-tariff export record, aims to grow China trade

A trade mission from South Australia headed to China yesterday, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the removal of tariffs on Australian wine.

Wine, the state’s third largest export to China, reached a new post-tariff record high of $790 million in the year to February 2025.

The five-day visit, led by SA Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs, will focus on “unlocking the growing trade opportunities” with China, after the final trade barrier on live lobster was lifted in late December last year.

SA’s wine and seafood industries have since reestablished their presence in China– together exporting more than $850 million in the year to February 2025.

“It’s been 12 months since wine exports to China resumed,” said Szakacs “Since then, the latest data shows that local wine producers’ exports have reached more than 80 per cent of the all-time highs in 2020.”

“This hasn’t happened by chance – it’s come about because of a dedicated and ongoing effort to rebuild a strong trade relationship.”

The latest ABS trade data shows South Australia’s total merchandise exports to China rose by 12 per cent to hit $4 billion, which comes as the state’s export growth into China continues to advance with the signing of an historic $40 million export deal with China Eastern Airlines Cold Chain Logistics Ltd this week.

During the visit to China, Minister Szakacs will meet with business leaders in the food and wine sectors, including major buyers, e-commerce platforms and distribution centres.

He will also engage with high-ranking Chinese government officials and education institutions to further strengthen trade, investment and cultural links. This will include engagements to strengthen the long-standing, bilateral relationship with South Australia’s sister province, Shandong.

Szakacs said that while SA businesses have made “incredible strides” reconnecting with the China market, their efforts should not end there. “…We cannot rest on those achievements,” he said.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!