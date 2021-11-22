ASVO announces new directors and changes to its Board

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced changes for the 2021-22 Board of Directors.

Newly elected general directors Dr Katie Dunne and Dr Vanessa Stockdale will join re-elected Directors Dr Eveline Bartowsky, Mike Hayes and Brooke Howell.

Andy Clarke regional director for Victoria, Richard Fennessy, regional director for Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland, Dr Alana Seabrook, regional director South Australia, and Nadja Wallington, regional director for New South Wales, continue in their current roles.

The Board of Directors elected Brooke Howell to return as board president for her third year and Andy Clarke to continue as vice president. Dr Eveline Bartowsky remains the ASVO secretary and public officer, and Nadja Wallington takes on the role of treasurer.

Upon accepting the appointment Howell said she was honoured to be re-elected.

“[I] look forward to building on the legacy of the Society, promoting education, providing forums for professional development, and enhancing the exchange of technical information,” Howell said.

“ASVO’s Board of Directors are focused on delivering solid strategic direction as our industry weathers specific challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertain export markets,” said ASVO executive director Chris Waters.

“While it is sad to lose two directors with a combined 16 years of experience, Dr Longbottom and Dr Robinson leave the ASVO in great shape and I know the incoming directors will provide new perspectives to help us build on our existing offerings for our members.”

The ASVO thanked outgoing directors Dr Mardi Longbottom and Dr Tony Robinson.

A spokesperson for the ASVO said Longbottom had made an outstanding contribution, having served on the Board for four terms, including three years as president and two years as vice president.

Longbottom played a part in evolving ASVO’s extension activities into hybrid and online events and established the ASVO Scholarship program.

Robinson served on the Board for four terms serving two years as president, two years as vice president, and one year as treasurer. He has provided experience and insight to the Wine Show and Journal subcommittees, co-authoring the 2015 and 2020 Wine Show Best Practice Recommendations, and chairing the inaugural Wine Business Webinar series.

ASVO Directors are:

Ms Brooke Howell General Director, President

Mr Andy Clarke Regional Director VIC, Vice President

Ms Nadja Wallington Regional Director, NSW, Treasurer

Dr Eveline Bartowsky General Director, Secretary & Public Officer

Dr Katie Dunne General Director

Mr Richard Fennessy Regional Director WA, QLD & TAS

Mr Mike Hayes General Director

Dr Alana Seabrook Regional Director, SA

Dr Vanessa Stockdale General Director

Mr Chris Waters Executive Director

