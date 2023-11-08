ADVERTISEMENT

New directors elected to ASVO board

Monica Gray, regional director NSW.

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has welcomed three new members to its executive board namely Nick Dry and Dr Samantha Scarratt as general directors, and Monica Gray as regional director NSW.

The newly elected board members, who were announced at the annual general meeting of the ASVO on 6th November, will join the re-elected members Andy Clarke who remains as president with Dr Eveline Bartowsky now as vice president, Jeremy Dineen, Dr Katie Dunne, Dr Alana Seabrook, Dr Vanessa Stockdale, and Chris Waters (ex-officio).

Nick Dry is a multi-award-winning viticulturist who owns his own vineyard consulting business, Foundation Viticulture. Dry also works with Wine Australia on the National Grapevine Collection. Previously he was a viticulturist with Yalumba Nursery and Orlando Wines, and project manager at the Phylloxera Board (South Australia).

Dr Samantha Scarratt is a senior consultant at Wine Network Consulting specialising in viticulture and a member of the Research Advisory Committee for Australian Grape & Wine. Prior to this she held senior positions at Accolade Wines in Australia and Lion in New Zealand. She took her doctorate at Lincoln University in New Zealand.

Monica Gray is a winemaker at See Saw Wines in Orange NSW and was previously at Tamburlaine Wines and Mt Majura Vineyard. She holds a master’s degree in communications from Monash University and bachelor’s degrees in both Wine Science and Political Science. Gray has been co-opted to the ASVO Board as regional director NSW, replacing Nadja Wallington who relinquished her board position.

Meanwhile, Dry and Scarratt replace outgoing general directors Brooke Howell (SA) and Mike Hayes (QLD) who have both served the ASVO Board for several years. Howell was President in 2020 and 2021 and vice president in 2022. During his two-year term Mike Hayes chaired the awards subcommittee and led the viticulture seminar program.

ASVO President Andy Clarke said, “It is wonderful to see new faces from our membership join the Executive Board. With their extensive experience and talents, Nick Dry, Sam Scarratt and Monica Gray will enhance our ability as an organisation to foster excellence in viticulture and oenology.

“I also thank Brooke Howell her outstanding leadership as former President of ASVO and her support as my Vice President in the last year, and both Mike Hayes and Nadja Wallington for their dedicated contribution to advancing our objectives during their time on the board.”

The ASVO Board of Directors for the 2023/23 year comprises:

Mr Andy Clarke President, Regional Director VIC

Dr Eveline Bartowsky Vice President, General Director

Dr Vanessa Stockdale Secretary/Public Officer, General Director

Dr Alana Seabrook Treasurer, Regional Director, SA

Mr Jeremy Dineen Regional Director WA, QLD & TAS

Ms Monica Gray Regional Director, NSW

Dr Katie Dunne General Director

Mr Nick Dry General Director

Ms Samantha Scarratt General Director

Mr Chris Waters Executive Officer

