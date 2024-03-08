Wine Victoria announces funding to help female company directors in the wine industry

For International Women’s Day, Wine Victoria is providing a bursary for females working in the Victorian wine industry, in order to help them complete the Company Directors Course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

The AICD course is designed to assist directors in developing their skills and knowledge, by improving financial literacy, enhancing risk evaluation and clarifying legal responsibilities.

Wine Victoria said it recognises “the importance of capability building for leadership roles”, with the value of the donated bursary up to $9,500.

Stephanie Duboudin, CEO of Wine Victoria commented on the significance of International Women’s Day.

“It’s a day to celebrate achievements and it’s also a day to recognise that there’s still more to be done to close the gender pay gap, to increase ratios of women in leadership roles and raise awareness on how to provide flexible and supportive working environments for all women to thrive.”

Wine Victoria said that capability and leadership were part of its core focus.

“We are committed to leveraging opportunities to grow and develop the capabilities of females that work within our industry so that we can empower them to build a long-term future in the industry and have clear pathways and support to move into leadership roles.”

Applications for the bursary are now open here.

