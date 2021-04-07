April 2021 issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

The April issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker features our annual report on Australia’s Top 20 wine companies and the best of New Zealand.
As part of this feature, industry leaders also share their thoughts on the year that was, and what the future may bring for producers and suppliers.
In the vineyard, we tackle the important issue of ATV safety. Pending legislation will address issues about these commonly used vehicles which have been responsible for many fatalities.
Writer Simone Madden-Grey explores new research aiming to provide guidance for producers to better manage smoke affected fruit.
For winemakers, we learn about ‘bioprotection’ and how this can help to give a different approach to keeping equipment clean.
We also discuss the importance of wine capsules, and find out about ways to improve efficiencies and precision for winery cooling systems.
Journalist Samuel Squire recently visited Gemtree Wines in McLaren Vale to dig up the facts about a unique wine aging process that requires the barrel to be buried, while Sonya Logan goes Behind the Top Drops again to speak to Taylors Wines winemaker and managing director Mitchell Taylor about the awarded Taylors Jaraman Shiraz.
We also meet this month’s Young Gun, winemaker Ella Hoban from Hardy’s Tintara. Ella’s story of smelling vintage in her parent’s car, travelling through McLaren Vale as a kid is one of the things she says got her into wine in the first place.
