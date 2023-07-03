ADVERTISEMENT

A ticket to ride: what is ESG and what does it mean for a small wine business?

For wineries of all sizes, addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations is not an option – it is your “ticket to ride”.

Your major wine buyers, as well as your distributors, suppliers, employees, shareholders, bankers and insurers, are going to want to deal with organizations that meet certain ESG standards in the future. If you don’t stack up, you will be left on the shelf.

So what actually is ESG and what does it mean for your wine business? What will you have to do – practically?

Each year, Finlaysons and their friends, Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia, visit ten or eleven leading viticultural regions of Australia to impart their legal and commercial wine industry knowledge to winemakers and grape growers. This year they will endeavour to give some deep insights into what this ESG means for you and what you need to do about it.

The Finlaysons Wine Roadshow 31 seminars will be held at the following venues on the following dates:

LOCATION VENUE DATE Limestone Coast Chardonnay Lodge Monday, 7 August 2023 McLaren Vale McLaren Vale Function Centre Tuesday, 15 August 2023 Barossa Valley The Barossa Cellar Wednesday, 16 August 2023 Hunter Valley Estate Tuscany Monday, 21 August 2023 Riverina Quest Apartment Hotel, Griffith Tuesday, 22 August 2023 Rutherglen The Tuileries Wednesday 23 August 2023 Mornington Peninsula Crittenden Estate Cellar Door Thursday, 24 August 2023 Launceston Sebel Hotel Friday, 25 August 2023 Margaret River Howard Park Monday 11 September 2023 Swan Valley Sandalford Wines Tuesday, 12 September 2023 Riverland The Renmark Club Monday, 18 September 2023

The seminars will run for three hours, followed by drinks and canapes for another hour.

All of the seminars will start at 3.00pm, except that the Hunter Valley session will commence at 2.00pm and the Launceston session at 3.30pm.

This is the 31st year that Finlaysons Wine Group has taken their seminar series around the country. It is their way of continuing to invest in a great Australian industry that they feel privileged to serve.

Attend Finlaysons Wine Roadshow 31 and get yourself a “ticket to ride”.

Registrations and further information

For further information or to register, please go to the wine page of Finlaysons website at https://www.finlaysons.com.au/about/wine-roadshow/

Alternatively, please contact Lettie Thwaites on +61 8 8235 7771 or [email protected]

