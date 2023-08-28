ADVERTISEMENT

New program to support small and family wine businesses in SA

The Wine Industry Small Business Growth and Resilience Program was announced this morning, to support the development of key leadership skills in small and family businesses in South Australian wine regions.

Created and delivered by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA), the program is part of the South Australian Government’s Small Business Fundamentals Program.

SAWIA will offer workshops in South Australian wine regions covering:

Strategic planning

Branding, marketing and engagement in the digital age

Communication and negotiation skills for business leaders

Resilience; striving in a challenging environment

These topics were informed by South Australian wine businesses participating in the 2022 South Australian Wine Industry Snapshot. The first workshop, focused on Strategic Planning, will be held in the Barossa Valley on 4 October. Content will be delivered by SAWIA and workshop partner Strategy Road Pty Ltd. Find out more about the workshop and register here.

SAWIA Chief Executive Inca Lee said the workshops were ideal for owners and managers of small and family wine businesses in all regions of South Australia, including emerging leaders.

“The South Australian wine industry represents about 52% of Australia’s vineyard plantings, crushes 55% of the total tonnes of wine grapes and represents 70% of Australian wine exports based on value,” said Lee.

“The wine industry’s many small and family businesses, largely based in regional areas of South Australia, provide strong economic and social benefits to those communities.

“The Wine Industry Small Business Growth and Resilience Program will help to build the critical skills that businesses in South Australia need now and, in the future, to ensure that the industry remains vibrant and successful.”

Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Small and Family Business, said SAWIA was one of the 10 organisations selected to deliver the Small Business Fundamentals Program across South Australian industries.

“During our engagement process last year, the small business community told us their biggest challenges are a lack of time and resources to focus on strategy or growth as well as cashflow and lack of access to capital, attracting and retaining staff, digital literacy and other foundational skills,” Michaels said.

“The Small Business Fundamentals Program responds directly to these challenges, providing the tools and tailored support for small and family businesses to build their business know-how and capability in areas critical to long-term sustainability and growth.”

SAWIA’s Wine Industry Small Business Growth and Resilience Program is part of the South Australian Government’s Small Business Fundamentals Program, an initiative of the Government of South Australia’s Office for Small and Family Business and the South Australian Small Business Strategy 2023 – 2030.

