Hither & Yon to deliver 2,000 native trees across South Australian landscape over twelve months

Trees For Life CEO Natasha Davis and Malcolm Leask, Hither & Yon Managing Director. Image courtesy Hither & Yon

McLaren Vale based winery Hither & Yon has announced a new partnership with environmental organisation, Trees For Life.

The 12-month partnership will directly fund the planting of more than 2,000 native seedlings across Trees For Life project sites in South Australia over the next twelve months, which will provide revegetation activity focussed in the State’s north.

Hither & Yon’s managing director, Malcolm Leask was thrilled to partner with Trees For Life.

“Hither & Yon’s farming and biodiversity practices demonstrate a deep respect for the natural landscape. This business philosophy aligns perfectly with Trees For Life and demonstrates our shared passion for land regeneration and revegetation,” he said.

“We share a great respect of nature and an immense appreciation of healthy ecosystems, and we are looking forward to being actively involved in projects and activities that protect and restore the biota we love, giving back to the land and community.”

The partnership aims to safeguard local and state biodiversity, as well as support Trees For Life in achieving their goals to revegetate, restore and protect the South Australian landscape.

Hither & Yon will directly fund plantings across the Trees For Habitat Regent Parrot Project as well as other high priority sites across the State.

Trees For Life Chief Executive Officer, Natasha Davis, was pleased to welcome Hither & Yon to the family of supporters.

“Hither and Yon share our passion towards making a real difference to South Australia’s environment. Their support will enable us to plant 2,000 native seedlings which will bring back to life previously cleared land and provide habitat for many South Australian animal species, in particular the Regent Parrot Project,” said Davis.

Through the Regent Parrot Project, Trees For Life is working with landholders near Renmark to create a safe flight path for the Regent Parrot, which are under threat from a range of factors including clearance of Mallee vegetation, drought, human disturbance and disease.

A vegetation corridor between their feeding and nesting sites along the River Murray and an existing patch of Mallee woodland will be created.

Readers are invited to register as a volunteer with Trees For Life to support the planting of these 2,000 seedlings across a range of sites in the next twelve months. To register visit, https://treesforlife.org.au

