Further assistance for South Australian winegrape growers

Winegrape growers across South Australia who are experiencing challenges due to the current oversupply of red winegrapes will soon be able to access additional support through a State Government grant to Rural Business Support.

The Rural Business Support Relief Fund will assist by providing financial support for impacted red wine grape growers by making available immediate grants to those eligible of up to $1,500 to accommodate routine costs. This will be in conjunction with business financial planning.

“We have been listening to the concerns raised by wine grape growers in the Riverland and across the state,” said SA’s member for Primary Industries, Clare Scriven.

“This additional funding to assist grape growers help cover routine costs through this challenging season continues our strong commitment to South Australia’s growers and local industries that underpin regional communities.”

The support aims to alleviate stress for grape growers, who have felt significant impacts owing to market disruption, severe weather events and natural disasters.

A further $60,000 in funding is also being provided to Rural Business Support to increase Rural Financial Counselling Services for the wine and viticulture industry, and the ethephon vineyard resting trial will also be extended to the next vintage to give growers time to make considered business decisions.

Other support is available including the Commonwealth’s Farm Household Allowance, Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) and the Department of Primary Industries and Region’s (PIRSA) Family and Business (FaB) Mentors.

For more information on support for winegrape growers in South Australia visit: https://pir.sa.gov.au/primary_industry/grape_and_wine

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!