Royal Adelaide Wine Show commences judging

Over 2,000 wines from across Australia will be judged this week at the 2021 Royal Adelaide Wine Show.

An initiative of the Royal Agricultural & Horticultural Society of South Australia, the 2021 Royal Adelaide Wine Show has attracted 2,756 entries from 350 Australian wineries, across a range of classes including still wine varietals, sparkling, fortified and provenance wines.

“Exhibits are judged in a blind tasting from both a technical and consumer appreciation perspective, taking into consideration the appearance, aroma, flavour and overall impression of the wines,” said Wine Show committee chair Greg Follett.

Winners of the 2021 Royal Adelaide Wine Show will be announced on Friday 8 October at the Wine Communicators of Australia lunch at the Adelaide Showground.

