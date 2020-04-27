21st Canberra international Riesling challenge postponed

The Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) has been postponed from the planned October 2020 to 11-16 October 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Founded in 2000, the Canberra International Riesling Challenge is the largest single varietal wine show in the Southern Hemisphere usually attracting over 500 entries from 6 -10 countries, and is one of the major Riesling events in the world..

Each year the Challenge welcomes several international judges, receives up to 30% of entries from major Riesling producing regions from around the world, and holds a number of significant public events as part of the Challenge.

“The Challenge Committee has taken the difficult decision to postpone the 21st Canberra International Riesling Challenge from 2020 until October 2021,” said the Challenge Chairman, James Service.

“We have taken into consideration the current restrictions on international air travel and the need to protect our staff, volunteers and participants from possible infection associated with handling wines and managing and attending public events.

“The Committee is committed to following all restrictions and directions of Government including the current social distancing and gathering restrictions and given the unknown period of such restrictions we cannot not proceed in 2020,” Service continued.

“The Canberra International Riesling Challenge Committee greatly appreciate the support we receive for our sponsors, judges, stewards and other volunteers, Riesling producers and Riesling lovers who have supported the Challenge since its inception.

“We are confident that the Challenge will be able to return in 2021 to continue to promote excellence in Riesling and the appreciation of Riesling by wine lovers,” Service concluded.

