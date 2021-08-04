21st Canberra International Riesling Challenge postponed

The Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) has been postponed from the planned October 2021 to October 2022 due to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situations resulting from the Delta strain in NSW and other Australian and overseas jurisdictions.

Founded in 2000, the Canberra International Riesling Challenge is the largest single varietal wine show in the Southern Hemisphere usually attracting over 500 entries from 6 -10 countries and is one of the major Riesling events in the world.

The Challenge usually welcomes several international judges, receives up to 30% of entries from major Riesling producing regions from around the world, and holds several significant public events as part of the Challenge.

“The Challenge Committee has taken the difficult decision to postpone the 21st Canberra International Riesling Challenge again in 2021 until later in 2022,” said Challenge chairman James Service.

“Due to the international border restrictions the Committee had already taken the decision that using International Judges was not feasible, and we now find that the current situation with domestic border closures leaves us with great uncertainty in accessing sufficient judges with expertise in Riesling to be able maintain the high quality of judging that the Challenge entrants expect.

“The Committee considers the risk of having the wines in Canberra but not being in a position to judge them is a very real prospect. We also believe that there is a strong probability of not being able to hold the significant public events that are an integral part of the Challenge.

“The Canberra International Riesling Challenge Committee greatly appreciate the support we receive from our sponsors, judges, stewards and other volunteers, Riesling producers and Riesling lovers who have supported the Challenge since its inception.

“We remain confident that the Challenge will be able to return in 2022 to continue to promote excellence in Riesling and the appreciation of Riesling by wine lovers.”

