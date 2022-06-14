2022 PACKWINE Expo – Stalls now available

Winetitles Media will present a published PACKWINE 2022 event in the leading wine industry journal Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker in September this year, supported by Winetitles’ print and online publications.

The PACKWINE Forum and Expo will provide a continuing opportunity to share valuable information on wine packaging with wineries, winemakers and packagers, and to support suppliers. The online Expo Hall will feature industry suppliers’ logos, company profiles, products and contacts with click-through links directly to their websites. Source: PACKWINE

Winetitles Media in association with Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand (WPANZ), the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI), the University of Adelaide and Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP), will present a published PACKWINE 2022 event in the leading wine industry journal Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker in September this year, supported by Winetitles’ print and online publications.

The PACKWINE Forum and Expo event will provide a continuing opportunity to share valuable information on wine packaging with wineries, winemakers and packagers, and to support suppliers.

Forum presentations featuring industry experts, operators and suppliers will be delivered digitally to delegates.

Besides PACKWINE 2022 Forum and Grapegrower & Winemaker feature, the event will include a comprehensive Expo Hall for sponsors and exhibitors to display/advertise their latest products and services via their online profile and print virtual stall.

The online PACKWINE Expo Hall will feature industry suppliers’ logos, company profiles, products and contacts with click-through links directly to their websites.

As industry suppliers know, trade events bring together winemakers, packagers, suppliers, and other industry professionals to share the latest innovations, technology, and trends – and the 2022 PACKWINE event promises to be no different.

The online Expo Hall will be open from 20 September to 20 October 2022, and the print stalls will be published in Grapegrower & Winemaker September issue, giving suppliers an opportunity to promote to an extended audience throughout September and October 2022.

Winetitles Media general manager Robyn Haworth said that after the huge success of PACKWINE in 2021, this year’s event will again provide the industry with an opportunity to connect in a positive and constructive way.

“We believe this event will offer tangible opportunities in 2022 to increase lead generation, boost engagement and brand awareness for speed-to-market,” she said.

“Our event Media Kit examples advertising options and packages as part of this timely industry event. Positions are limited and bookings will close 1 August 2022,” she added.

“An early-bird offer of 15% off is now on. This offer ends 30 June 2022 so don’t miss out.”

For a copy of the 2022 PACKWINE Media Kit, click here, or if you’d prefer, contact Victoria Collinge on +61 8 8369 9516 or via email: [email protected]

Don’t forget entries for the 2022 PACKWINE Design Awards are CLOSING SOON – so enter today! For more information or to enter click here.

Patron Sponsor

Presented in 2022 by Winetitles Media

In Association with