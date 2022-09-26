ADVERTISEMENT

Last chance to register as a delegate ahead of PACKWINE 2022 launch

The 2022 PACKWINE Forum will open tomorrow, 27 September, covering important aspects of packaging for the Australian and New Zealand wine industry. This year PACKWINE explores the vital theme of What does it take to make a change – Why is there resistance to change?

Speakers at this year’s PACKWINE Forum include Neil Scrimgeour, business development manager of Affinity Labs; Rowena Curlewis, CEO of Denomination; Marta Mendonca, The Porto Protocol manager; Alison Appleby, APCO Member Services manager; Ralph Moyle FAIP, CPP from the Australian Institute of Packaging ; and Adeline Farrelly, Secretary General of the EU Federation for Glass Packaging.

The winners of the greatly anticipated PACKWINE Design awards will also be announced tomorrow, representing the year’s best in packaging.

View the shortlisted entries in each category by clicking here

The PACKWINE Forum & Expo will take place online and in print in the October issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker and will conclude at the end of October.

For more information, or to register for free to be a PACKWINE 2022 delegate, click here now.