ADVERTISEMENT

Industry gains valuable insights at PACKWINE – have you visited the 2023 Forum & Expo?

The 2023 PACKWINE Forum & Expo is proving to be a hit within the wine sector.

Now in its third successful year, PACKWINE continues to shine a light on the latest innovations, trends and issues related to packaging for the wine industry in Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the 2023 PACKWINE Forum, expert industry contributors are focusing on a number of timely and important topics to help producers navigate the packaging landscape.

Among the topics under discussion are glass wine bottles and recycling, the potential of a recycling label for the wine industry, cleaner taint-free natural cork stoppers, EU wine label requirements for 2023 and ‘labelling without labels’.

Already, close to 1,000 industry professionals have visited the PACKWINE Forum & Expo – which is live at www.packwine.com.au – with more than 2,000 views and counting of the featured content.

In addition to the Forum, the 2023 PACKWINE Expo is also open to help you connect to leading packaging related suppliers. Check out our trusted providers of products and services who can help to enhance your wine brand’s efficiencies and sustainable options.

Also drawing the industry’s attention is the 2023 PACKWINE Design Awards which includes a special video presentation announcing all the category winners of this highly anticipated – and hotly contested – competition.

Among the victors revealed is the winner of the National Wine Centre of Australia People’s Choice Award, a category that attracted many hundreds of votes from the public.

PACKWINE 2023 encompasses printed and digital content, published online as well as in the July and August issues of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker, the wine industry’s leading publication.

PACKWINE is presented by Winetitles Media in association with the Australian Wine Research Institute, Wine Industry Suppliers Association, Australian Grape & Wine, Australian Institute of Packaging, Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation and The University of Adelaide.

To visit the 2023 PACKWINE Forum & Expo click HERE.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!