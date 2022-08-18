Register for the 2022 PACKWINE Forum & Expo to receive a complimentary issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegate registrations are now open to take part in the 2022 PACKWINE Forum & Expo.

This unique event includes an on-demand webinar that features expert industry speakers addressing PACKWINE’s theme: What does it take to make a change – Why is there resistance to change?

A stellar line-up of expert industry speakers will offer their valuable experience and insights on this important topic by looking at key stages within the industry’s production and supply chains.

Those who register as delegates now will also receive a free copy of the September 2022 PACKWINE edition of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker.*

PACKWINE 2022 is a printed and digital event with speakers representing significant stakeholders throughout the wine packaging industry.

PACKWINE also includes a chance to connect with leading wine packaging suppliers at the Expo Hall, while the Design Awards will celebrate the year’s best packaging innovations. The Expo Hall opens on 20 September and the Forum and Design Awards launch on September 27.

With packaging remaining a critical factor in the success of wine branding and sales, PACKWINE 2022 will be an essential event for all wine professionals wanting to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.

*Offer closes on 25 August 2022

