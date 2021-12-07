2021 Australian Highlands Wine Show winners announced

Wines from The Southern Highlands, Canberra Region, Orange, Mudgee and Tumbarumba are trophy winners in this year’s Australian Highlands Wine Show.

The high quality of entries overall kept judges on their toes.

Canberra region came out on top with Eden Road Wines taking Best Wine in Show for their 2019 Cullarin Block 71 Syrah, ranked Best Shiraz in Show and Best Red Wine in Show.

Best White Wine in Show went to Mudgee’s Robert Stein Winery, 2021 Half Dry Riesling.

Excelling in what The Southern Highlands does best, cool climate champions of Pinot Noir, Cherry Tree Hill,won Best Pinot Noir in Show with their 2019 ‘Hayden’ Reserve.

“Pinot likes a cool climate and is definitely a strong variety for The Southern Highlands,” Chair of Judges Toni Paterson said.

“This a complex wine with layers of flavours and alluring aromatics. It is delicious and satisfying.”

Bowral’s Centennial Vineyards, NV Limited Releases Blanc de Blancs, won the trophy for Best Sparkling in Show, and Tertini Wines, 2019 Noble, won Best Dessert Wine in Show.

Taking ‘new wave’ grape varieties to new heights, a 2021 Vermentino, by First Ridge Wines from Mudgee, was awarded Best other White Wine Varietal in Show, while a 2021 Fossil Hill Barbera, from Angullong Wines at Orange, won Best Other Red Variety in Show.

Angullong also took Best Sauvignon Blanc in Show for their 2021 vintage.

Orange made a strong showing with Cooks Lot taking trophies for three wines; Best Pinot Gris in Show for their 2021 Allotment 666, Best Cabernet Sauvignon in Show for their Lemon Villa 2019, and Best Red Wine Blend in Show for their Lemon Villa 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot.

Swooping in with Best Rosé in Show was a 2021 On The Fly Rosé, from Mount Tumbarumba Vineyard’s.

Open to all Australian wines made from grapes grown at above 500 metres in altitude, The Australian Highlands Wine Show is run by The Southern Highlands Food & Wine Association.

The region is renowned for premium, cool climate Pinot, Chardonnay, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, and local wines fared well in this year’s show, attracting 23 bronze, 11 silver and 6 gold medals.

“Quality overall was very high this year. The trophy wines were an impressive set that were very exciting to see,” Paterson said.

“The Best Wine in Show was a standout. It shows what happens when a top winemaker has stunning fruit to work with. Classy, refined and concentrated, with real personality and distinction. Celine Rousseau is a brilliant winemaker.”

The Australian Highlands Wine Show is supported by The NSW Government, Vintec Club, Porsche Centre Sydney South, Langtons, Riedel and Fritz Family.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!