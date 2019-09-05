2019 Wine Communicator Awards – Entries Closing Friday

WCA’s Wine Communicator Awards is an opportunity for individuals or teams to showcase their outstanding contribution to the wine industry through their communications efforts.

Entries are sought across the following categories:

Best Wine Public Relations Campaign (Individual or Team) – Award Partner, Handpicked Wines

– Award Partner, Handpicked Wines Best Published Feature Articles or Wine Columns – Award Partner, Treasury Wine Estates

– Award Partner, Treasury Wine Estates Best Digital Wine Communicator – Award Partner, Liquid Ideas

– Award Partner, Liquid Ideas Best Wine Website or Wine App – Award Partner, Purple Giraffe

– Award Partner, Purple Giraffe Best Wine Student – Award Partner, The University of Adelaide

– Award Partner, The University of Adelaide Best Wine Educator – Award Partner, The University of Adelaide

– Award Partner, The University of Adelaide Best Wine Book (Trade, Technical or Consumer) – Award Partner, Calabria Family Wines

– Award Partner, Calabria Family Wines Best Wine Publication (Trade or Technical) – Award Partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers

– Award Partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Best Wine Publication (Consumer) – Award Partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers

– Award Partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Best New Wine Writer – Award Partner, Gourmet Traveller WINE

In each category, a short list of finalists is reviewed and selected by a panel of expert judges. A winner is then chosen in consultation with WCA Board. The overall Wine Communicator of the Year is then chosen from the category winners.

Entries Close this Friday 6 September.

More details can be found on this link: https://winecommunicators.com.au/awards/2019-wine-communicator-awards/