2022 Sydney NSW Wine Awards: entries closing soon

All NSW wine producers are encouraged to enter their best wines into the 27th annual Sydney NSW Wine Awards, with entries closing on Friday 26th August 2022.

The Awards partnership with the International Convention Centre Sydney continues and the show will again be judged and presented in Darling Harbour, Sydney.

As well as the chance to win a bronze, silver or gold medal, the Awards also present trophies for the overall best wines, including the top title of ‘NSW Governor’s 2022 Best Wine in Show’.

The winner of this will be presented with an exquisite silver platter dating back to the 1930s, beautifully engraved with grape vines and historically used to serve drinks at Government House, reflecting the history of wine in the state.

The Awards judging panels will again be led by Chief Judge, Nick Spencer. Spencer urged all NSW wineries to enter, as these awards are an opportunity to help increase public and trade brand awareness and open doors to commercial opportunities.

All Awards Rules & Regulations, plus the online entry system, can be found on NSW Wine’s website at https://nswwine.com.au/pages/entry-information-wine-awards

