2024 Wine Communicator Awards now open for entries!

Entries open today for Wine Communicator of Australia (WCA)’s annual Wine Communicator Awards, which recognises outstanding contribution to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms.

From education to packaging design, from social media to face-to-face cellar door contact, and from events to wine books, these awards celebrate the diverse contributions made to the wine industry across a number of different communication categories and channels.

WCA executive chair, Angus Barnes said he was delighted to welcome entries for the 2024 awards.

“The Awards continue to grow and in 2024 we have added two new categories – those of Best Social Media Communication and Best Innovation Packaging. As wine communication becomes broader, it is increasingly important to recognise the many different story telling talents across Australia. We encourage you to enter and to tell us your stories.”

Entries are sought across the following categories:

Best Wine Marketing Communications Campaign

Best Digital Communication

Best Social Media Communication – New to 2024

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column

Best Innovation Packaging – New to 2024

Best New Wine Book

Best Winery Website

Best Wine-themed Event

Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door

Best Wine Education Provider

Best Wine Student

In each award category, entries are reviewed and judged by a panel of industry professionals from which a short list of finalists is determined. The overall 2024 Wine Communicator of the Year is then chosen from the pool of 11 category winners, in consultation with the WCA Board.

“It’s an exciting year for Australian wine with a handful of great new books either already out or in the works. Hopefully this helps the rest of the world see the true level that Australia is working at,” said 2023 Wine Communicator of the Year recipients, Jane Lopes and Jonathan Ross.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to drink Australian wine…and it is perhaps the most exciting country in the world to be drinking from right now.”

Entries close on Wednesday 31 July 2024.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 20 November 2024 at an Awards Ceremony in Sydney.

Award criteria, entry forms and past winners are available here:

https://winecommunicators.com.au/awards/wine-communicator-awards/

