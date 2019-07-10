Applications close this Friday for the 2019 Sommeliers Australia Education Scholarship

Applications close 5pm this Friday (July 12) for the Sommeliers Australia Education Scholarship.

Held every three years, the Sommeliers Australia Education Scholarship is scheduled to take place on 12-14 August this year. This 3-day education programme is offered to ensure the next generation of sommeliers receive the training and support required to successfully advance in the profession. Twelve selected Scholars will have the opportunity to develop their skills in tasting, assessment and articulation, using wines from around the world.

Sommeliers Australia is dedicated to ‘raising the bar’ of this profession. To date some 70 scholars have experienced the scholarship.

In 2019, the Education Scholarship will be run in Melbourne for 12 sommeliers selected from across Australia:

• Three-day intensive tasting programme;

• Local and international benchmark wines;

• Guest tutors will join Sommeliers Australia’s Education Sub-Committee members to deliver this programme.

With acknowledgment of existing bodies Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET and the Len Evans Tutorial, this education experience will help anyone wishing to pursue a number of available accreditations.

The aim of the programme is to nurture and develop what it is to be a top-class sommelier and we strongly encourage those that are not currently in senior sommelier positions, or those working in an environment where mentoring is not currently on offer, to apply for this Education Scholarship.

Scholars attending from interstate will have their accommodation costs covered by the Scholarship Fund, but will be responsible for their own travel and personal expenses.

The two top performing Scholars during the Scholarship programme will receive one-night accommodation in Melbourne and a ticket to the Sommeliers Australia ‘Italian Summer’ Gala (Sunday 18 August), where they will undergo a final tasting assessment to determine the National Dux. The National Dux will be selected on the night, and announced to those gathered at the Gala event.

The National Dux will receive a $2,000 contribution towards educational travel to the international wine destination of their choice, where they can then immerse themselves in their desired wine region(s.)

In 2019, the Education Scholarship will be fully funded by our Education Scholarship Partners, each of whom will be directly funding one or more Scholars. Education Scholarship Partners and Scholars will be allocated at the time of the twelve selected Scholars being announced.

Applications for the 2019 Sommeliers Australia Education Scholarship is open to any sommeliers not currently in senior sommelier positions, or those working in an environment where mentoring is not available, who can fulfil the application criteria.

APPLICATION CRITERIA

In order to apply, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Must be a current Sommelier (Professional) member of Sommeliers Australia;

• Must be actively working in the hospitality industry;

• Must submit a current CV, highlighting their relevant wine and service experience;

• Must have completed at least WSET Level 2 or have equivalent industry experience;

• Must be available to attend the intensive 3-day coursework and examination program, in Melbourne;

• Must be available to make themselves available at a mutually convenient time to visit their Partners winery or a chosen winery within their Partners portfolio;

• Must complete a short wine knowledge and service questionnaire;

• The two top performing Scholars must be available to attend the Sommeliers Australia Annual Gala in Melbourne on Sunday 18 August.

PLEASE NOTE: Sommelier Members from all states are welcome to apply for Education Scholarship programme, however all travel and personal expenses are the responsibility of the individual. Accommodation will be provided to interstate Scholars for nights of 11, 12 and 13 August. Additional nights can be arranged at Scholars’ own cost.

To apply

Applications are now open, until 5pm Friday 12 July.

Please CLICK HERE to complete your application, answer the five assessment questions and ensure that you attach a copy of your current CV and a high-resolution photo.

KEY DATES

Thursday 13 June Applications open

Friday 12 July Applications close, 5pm

Friday 26 July Announcement of Scholars

Monday 12 to

Wednesday 14 August 3-day coursework and examination (Melbourne)

Wednesday 14 August Finalists announcement and post-Scholarship celebration drinks

Sunday 18 August Announcement of Dux at the Sommeliers Australia Annual Gala

For further information regarding the 2019 Sommeliers Australia Education Scholarship, please email Executive Officer, Imbi Knappstein, at info@sommeliers.com.au