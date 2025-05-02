Scholarship recipients announced for new wine business and tourism education program

Twelve South Australian wine industry professionals have been awarded scholarships to take part in a new, innovative educational program aimed at strengthening the state’s wine tourism sector.

The scholarship recipients will take part in ‘The Art and Science of Sustainable Wine Business and Tourism’ program, which will run for six days in May-June, and aims to build capacity among wine industry professionals and attract new talent to the sector.

The program is being offered by the Great Wine Capitals (GWC) Adelaide chapter and will be delivered by Adelaide Business School at the University of Adelaide.

“This innovative educational program will ensure our wine industry professionals are equipped with the skills and knowledge to meet changing visitor expectations and deliver world-class experiences,” said SA’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison.

“Congratulations to the scholarship recipients,” she added, “your passion and expertise will help keep South Australia at the forefront of global wine tourism.”

The scholarship recipients are:

Cathy Williams, The Islander Estate Vineyards & Battle of Bosworth Wines

Felix Bekkers, Young Felix Wines

Hannah Timms, Raidis Estate

Hugh MacGillivray, Langmeil Winery

Irina Santiago-Brown, Inkwell Wines

Marissa Harvey, Beach Road Wines

Matthew Kurko, Small Batch Wine Tours

Michelle Li, Knappstein Wines

Michelle Ottaway, Regions Cellars

Ruby Osborn, d’Arenberg

Sammi Colbey, Adelaide Hills Wine

Skye Hopgood, Eldredge Wines

Participants will be equipped with best practice knowledge to strengthen their entrepreneurial mindset, build brand reputation, design effective digital communication strategies, identify appropriate distribution channels and negotiate with channel partners.

Dr David Jaud, program director of Wine Business at Adelaide Business School, the University of Adelaide, said he was “thrilled” to soon be welcoming the participants to the program.

“This incredible opportunity will bring together talented individuals from diverse backgrounds and wine regions across South Australia,” said Dr Jaud.

“Their collective experience and skills will spark insightful discussions, fresh perspectives, and valuable networking opportunities.”

South Australia’s Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven, also congratulated the successful applicants, commending them for their “initiative and enthusiasm” to advance their entrepreneurial skills.

“At the end of the course, participants will be better positioned to handle the growing complexities of the industry, build leadership and personal capabilities and successfully combine evidence-based data and creative ideas for business success,” said Minister Scriven.

“This fantastic opportunity is made possible through Adelaide’s membership in the Great Wine Capitals Global Network which acknowledges South Australia as Australia’s premier wine state, producing more than 80% of the nation’s premium wine from some of the oldest vines in the world.”

Participants will be equipped with the skills to develop engaging cellar door and tourism experiences and optimise the use of available resources.

In the final masterclass, participants will engage with a curated group of select speakers from the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, from South Australia and from across the world’s 12 greatest wine regions.

The Adelaide chapter of Great Wine Capitals is a partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), South Australian Tourism Commission, South Australian Wine Industry Association and the University of Adelaide.

For more information visit: www.adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au/industry/executive_business_program

