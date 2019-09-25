2019 Melbourne Court of Master Sommeliers’ examination results announced

The Court of Master Sommeliers Oceania has announced the results of its Introductory, Certified and Advanced examinations held in Melbourne last week week, with Angus Begg from The Recreation awarded The 2019 RIEDEL Melbourne Certified Sommelier Dux and Ashlyn Foster from Quay awarded the 2019 RIEDEL Advanced Sommelier Dux and 2019 Airoldi Fine Wines Prize.

2019 Melbourne Results

▪ The 2019 RIEDEL Advanced Sommelier Dux was awarded to Ashlyn Foster (Quay)

▪ The 2019 RIEDEL Melbourne Certified Sommelier Dux was awarded to Angus Begg (The Recreation) ▪ 40 students achieved The Introductory Sommelier Certificate

▪ 25 students achieved The Certified Sommelier qualification

▪ 12 students achieved The Advanced Sommelier Certificate

Franck Moreau MS (co-ordinator, Court of Master Sommeliers Oceania) says, “this year students participated in our Melbourne programme from seven States and Territories across Australia. It’s fantastic to see demand for professional certification for Sommeliers extending outside of the traditional hotspots of Melbourne and Sydney to be embraced Australia wide. This year we’ve held introductory workshops throughout Australia in locations including Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth. This has resulted in the growth in enrolments in these locations which is fantastic to see.”

Ben Hasko (Court of Master Sommeliers Oceania) says Ashlyn Foster is the second female in the history of the Court of Master Sommeliers Oceania to be awarded the title of RIEDEL Advanced Sommelier Dux, following in the footsteps of Leanne Altmann (Supernormal) who achieved the accolade in 2018. “There is a strong sense of community and support amongst this year’s graduates and we’re thrilled to see the growing sense of camaraderie amongst our Advanced alumni.”