AWRI Board election results announced

Andy Clarke. Image courtesy AWRI

The Australian Wine Research Institute this week announced the results of its recent Board election. For the first time, following changes to the AWRI constitution, this election included a position nominated and elected by Grape Research Levy payers (Australian grapegrowers).

Four candidates nominated for election in the Large Wine Grapes Levy payer category and three candidates contested the election in the Grape Research Levy payer category.

The successful candidates were Wayne Ellis from Duxton Vineyards, NSW, in the Large Wine Grapes Levy payer category and Andy Clarke from The Dirt Dude, VIC, in the Grape Research Levy payer category.

Wayne Ellis is a highly experienced operations leader with a background in operational and supply chain management spanning 25 years. Currently, Ellis is the General Manager at Duxton Vineyards.

In his role, Ellis is responsible for the safe and sustainable management of more than 2,400 hectares of winegrapes in the Murray Darling region, as well as Duxton’s 80,000 tonne winery (previously Stanley winery).

Ellis brings experience across a wide range of industry sectors including wine, project management, supply chain management and operational management in the electronics industry. Ellis holds a Bachelor of Applied Management and a Trade Qualification as a vehicle mechanic.

Andy Clarke is a viticultural advisor based in Bendigo Victoria, with 20+ years of experience across multiple regions and states in vineyard management and grape supply, including as chief viticulturist with Yering Station.

He has strong connections to the Agtech sector, grower community, research, government and industry bodies, combined with proven governance training and experience.

Clarke was recently elected President of the ASVO, is a director of the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference and was previously on the Victorian WineMAC and the board of VineHealth Australia.

Clarke is a Nuffield Scholar, a graduate of both the Wine Australia Future Leaders program and the Australian Institute of Company Directors course, and a one-time cheesemaker.

The two new Directors will commence their elected term on 1 January 2023.

The terms of outgoing Board members, Louisa Rose, Toby Bekkers and Courtney Ribbons will conclude on 31 December 2022.

The AWRI thanks Louisa, Toby and Courtney for their significant contributions over their time on the Board. As previously announced, Prof. Kiaran Kirk will take over the role of Chair from 1 January 2023.

