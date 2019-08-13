2019 Heathcote Wine Show results

Heathcote has cemented its place as one of Australia’s leading producers of Shiraz according to Sue Bell, chair of judges for the 2019 Saint Martin Heathcote Wine Show which took place August 1-3, 2019.

In her final year of a three-year tenure as chair of judges, Ms Bell (director/winemaker at Bellwether Wines, Coonawarra) was impressed that the quality of wines has improved year on year during her involvement with the Heathcote Wine Show.

Bell was joined by fellow judges Matt Harrop (Curly Flat Vineyard & chair of judges, Melbourne Wine Show), Rauri Donkin (First Creek Wines), Ben Harris (Treasury Wine Estate), Gabrielle Poy (City Wine Shop), Emma Wood (Penfolds) and associate judges Gerard Kennedy (Kennedy Vintners), Madeleine Marson (Vinea Marson), India Munari (Munari Wines), Steve Oates (Heathcote Winery) to assess almost 300 wines made exclusively from fruit grown in Heathcote over 2 days of judging.

Wines were judged in 13 classes with 9 class trophies being awarded alongside 7 major trophies and 146 medals.

While Shiraz was the most highly awarded varietal, the strong trend for alternative varietals was evidenced by Tellurian 2018 GSM winning the ‘Best Wine Made & Grown in Heathcote’ trophy – the first time a wine other than Shiraz has been awarded this trophy in the Show’s seven-year history.

Tellurian also won the trophies for Best Young Shiraz (2017-2018), Best Red Wine (Rhône Style), Best Other Wine and Best Shiraz.

Sanguine Estate was the night’s other big winner, taking home gongs for Best Shiraz (2014-2016), Best Museum Shiraz (2013 and older) and the Heathcote Grand Terroir trophy which awards the wine that shows the greatest consistency of quality across a six-vintage span.

The gold medal- and trophy-winning wines were announced at the annual celebration dinner held at Heathcote’s Barrack Reserve which was hosted by MC Brian Nankervis and featured keynote speakers chair of judges Sue Bell, chair of Wine Victoria Ange Bradbury and Heathcote Winegrowers’ Association President Ian Hopkins.

The full list of trophy winners:

Wright’s Transport Trophy – Best White Wine (Rhône Style)

2018 Ellis Wines Signature Viognier

Vintessential Trophy – Best Rosé

2018 Chalmers Rosato

Heathcote Inn Trophy – Best Young Shiraz (2017-2018)

2018 Tellurian Redline Shiraz

Midland Insurance Trophy – Best Shiraz (2014-2016)

2014 Sanguine Estate Inception Shiraz

Champions IGA Trophy – Best Museum Shiraz (2013 and older)

2013 Sanguine Estate Inception Shiraz

Vinvicta Trophy – Best Red Wine (Italian/Spanish)

Chalmers Dott. 2018 Schioppettino

Portavin Trophy – Best Red Wine (Rhône Style)

2018 Tellurian GSM

Rodwells Trophy – Best Cabernet

2018 De Bortoli Woodfired Cabernet Sauvignon

RASV Trophy – Best Red Wine (Other)

2018 Wren Estate Merlot

Chair’s Award sponsored by Mitre 10 Heathcote

Chalmers Dott. 2018 Pavana

Stewards Award sponsored by Grogans Machinery

Hugh Jones

Connally’s Real Estate Trophy – Best Other Wine

2018 Tellurian GSM

Saint Martin Trophy – Best Shiraz

2018 Tellurian Redline Shiraz

Labelhouse Trophy – Best Single Vineyard Wine

2018 Tellurian GSM

Bendigo Community Bank Trophy – Best Wine Made & Grown in Heathcote

2018 Tellurian GSM

Heathcote Grand Terroir Trophy

Sanguine Estate Progeny Shiraz 2012, 2014, 2017

