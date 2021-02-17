PACKWINE 2021 Exhibitor *Early Bird Special* ends this Friday!

DON’T MISS OUT!

Exhibitor, Sponsor and Award Sponsor

PACKWINE is the essential event in 2021 for all wine professionals wanting to stay at the cutting edge of the industry.

Don’t miss out on your chance to feature your brand to a worldwide audience, with individualised, tailored packages available to suit your needs and budget.

Presented by Winetitles Media, in association with Australian Institute of Packaging, Wine Packagers of Australia & New Zealand, University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, PACKWINE will feature a digital forum and expo, and an awards event – celebrating the best of the best in wine design and packaging.

During the forum, delegates will hear from leading wine industry experts, including keynote speaker Robert Joseph (wine writer).

Speak to us today about securing your opportunity both digitally – and in print, via the leading wine industry journal Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker.

Early bird packages end this Friday, February 19 so don’t hesitate to contact Michelle Stevens below to discover how you can be involved. This will be the premium wine packaging industry event for 2021, and time is running out to secure your Exhibitor, Sponsor or Awards Sponsorship for PACKWINE in 2021.

Michelle Stevens

0419 822 717

m.stevens@winetitles.com.au

+61 8 8369 9516