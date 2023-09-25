ADVERTISEMENT

Ballandean Estate awarded Most Successful Exhibitor and Best Viticulturalist at QLD Wine Awards

Left to right: Mario Gangemi, winemaker Boxi Zhen, his wife Jaja Lu and Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi. Images courtesy Ballandean Estate

Ballandean Estate took out top accolades on Thursday night at the Queensland Wine Awards, held at the Star Hotel in Brisbane. Queensland’s oldest family owned and run winery was awarded Most Successful Exhibitor and Best Viticulturalist (Angelo Puglisi and Robyn Robertson) on the night.

Ballandean Estate was awarded 4 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals, bringing its individual medal tally to 14 for the winery.

Young winemaker Boxi Zhen has well and truly cemented his place in the family fold at his first showing since starting the next chapter of his winemaking career. In January 2023, Boxy was handed the reins from chief winemaker Dylan Rhymer, who has shaped Ballandean Estate’s reputation for over 20 years.

Fourth-generation vigneron Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi said:

“We are ecstatic! Every single wine we entered this year was awarded a medal. It’s been a few years since we showed our premium cool climate wines. Drought and fires, we just did not have the volume. Since 2021, however, production has been bouncing back – 2023 is shaping up to be one of our best yet.

“Boxi’s first foray in Rose saw our 2023 vintage awarded gold, and his small-batch 2023 Viognier was awarded the Stewards Choice prize.

“Our 2021 Opera Block Shiraz by Dylan took out gold, as did the 2022 Viognier and 2022 Chardonnay –created by Dylan and coaxed by Boxi into the bottle – now that’s what I call a dream transition!”

“We produce wines for Riversands also – each of the five wines they showed were awarded medals too.”

Winemaker Boxi Zhen was shocked and delighted.

“These awards are a great honour,” he said. “The recognition from our peers and chief judge Jim Harre is testament to the incredible fruit produced at Ballandean Estate, the high altitude and cool climate delivering intense flavours and such high acid, such a pleasure to work with.

“After tasting the brilliant wines showcased at the awards, I am even more determined to experiment and finesse our wines further. Watch this space! We’ll be releasing some small batch minimal intervention wines shortly.”

