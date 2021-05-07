Yellowglen celebrate 50 ‘sparkly’ years

Much-loved Australian sparkling wine, Yellowglen, is turning 50. To mark this milestone, Yellowglen has teamed up with another Aussie icon who is also celebrating 50 years in 2021 – fashion and entertainment icon, Dannii Minogue.

As Australia’s most popular sparkling*, Yellowglen has become an icon of Australian celebration. Yellowglen celebrates spontaneous moments, big or small – its limited edition 50 year Celebration Brut Cuvée is the perfect fizz to toast mums of all kinds this Mother’s Day.

Friend of Yellowglen, Dannii Minogue, who also turns 50 in October, says, “Yellowglen is an icon of Australian celebration, a brand that stands for joy and has inspired generations of Australians with its approachable, fun-loving style.

“Mother’s Day is extra special this year given most of us were in lockdown last year. Yellowglen’s 50 year Celebration Brut Cuvée is the perfect gift, and toast, to the mum in your life.”

Treasury Wine Estates Marketing and Category Director, Ben Culligan says, “Throughout its 50 years, Yellowglen has long been the social butterfly of Australian wine. Its fun-loving approach paired with sparkling expertise is what has made it so popular.”

Yellowglen was founded in 1971 by Ian Home, the savvy businessman with a kind spirit, a love for Champagne, a vision for innovation and a desire to create something truly Australian. It wasn’t expensive and exclusive imported French Champagne, yet it wasn’t cheap and nasty local sparkling. It was a brand new era of sparkling. And from this, Yellowglen was born.

Yellowglen 50 Years Celebration Brut Cuvée is a crisp and refreshing style of sparkling with dry, refined flavours.

Yellowglen’s limited edition 50 Years of Celebration Yellow & Pink Brut Cuvée is available nationally now for $12 RRP, in all good liquor retailers.

