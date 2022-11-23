Tassie wine producers celebrate 2022 triumphs

ADVERTISEMENT
A wide range of achievements by Tasmanian wine and its producers during 2022 were celebrated at last night’s third annual Tassie Wine Stars event — a celebration of all things Tasmanian wine — held at Puddleduck Vineyard in Richmond.
The event included the 2022 VinØ (‘vin zero’) Program awards, which recognises benchmark sustainability practices. The annual VinØ Program report was also released, outlining the vineyard and winery practices of participating producers.
“It’s been another brilliant year for Tasmanian wine and its talented producers,” said Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies. “There have been numerous international and national trophies, awards and media articles, with Tasmanian wine continuing to outperform the rest of the country.”
“We’ve also seen significant growth in visitors motivated by our wine offering, with 27% of all visitors to Tasmania calling into a cellar door over the past year, spending 1.5 times more than all other visitors to the island and exceeding pre-Covid levels.”
Wine Tasmania’s viticulture and winemaking officer Paul Smart commended all wine businesses participating in the VinØ Program.
“Almost half Tasmania’s vineyard area was managed under this program in 2022, with 31 vineyards and wineries reporting on a wide range of business practices and sustainability metrics,” he said.
“The VinØ Program covers all aspects of vineyard and winery management, such as soil health, biodiversity, carbon emissions, waste and water management, biosecurity, social and human resources. In 2022, practices across biodiversity, carbon emissions, waste management, pest and disease management and biosecurity all saw improvements. Biodiversity will remain a key focus area for 2023, as well as winery practices and one-on-one support for program members.”
Smart announced two VinØ Program awards for 2022: Pooley Wines, in the Coal River Valley, was awarded the 2022 VinØ Program Champion, while Barringwood Vineyard, on the east coast of Tasmania, was announced as the 2022 VinØ Program Most Improved Producer.
The Tassie Wine Stars event was held to coincide with Wine Tasmania’s annual general meeting at which Martin Rees (independent director), Nick Haddow (Haddow & Dineen) and David Milne (Josef Chromy Wines) were reappointed as directors, and Gilli Lipscombe (Sailor Seeks Horse) was appointed a new director following the resignation of Robert Remnant (independent director).
Some of the achievements and awards bestowed on Tasmanian wine during 2022 included:
Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!