Tassie wine producers celebrate 2022 triumphs

Photo: Wine Tasmania’s viticulture and winemaking officer Paul Smart

A wide range of achievements by Tasmanian wine and its producers during 2022 were celebrated at last night’s third annual Tassie Wine Stars event — a celebration of all things Tasmanian wine — held at Puddleduck Vineyard in Richmond.

The event included the 2022 VinØ (‘vin zero’) Program awards, which recognises benchmark sustainability practices. The annual VinØ Program report was also released, outlining the vineyard and winery practices of participating producers.

“It’s been another brilliant year for Tasmanian wine and its talented producers,” said Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies. “There have been numerous international and national trophies, awards and media articles, with Tasmanian wine continuing to outperform the rest of the country.”

“We’ve also seen significant growth in visitors motivated by our wine offering, with 27% of all visitors to Tasmania calling into a cellar door over the past year, spending 1.5 times more than all other visitors to the island and exceeding pre-Covid levels.”

Wine Tasmania’s viticulture and winemaking officer Paul Smart commended all wine businesses participating in the VinØ Program.

“Almost half Tasmania’s vineyard area was managed under this program in 2022, with 31 vineyards and wineries reporting on a wide range of business practices and sustainability metrics,” he said.

“The VinØ Program covers all aspects of vineyard and winery management, such as soil health, biodiversity, carbon emissions, waste and water management, biosecurity, social and human resources. In 2022, practices across biodiversity, carbon emissions, waste management, pest and disease management and biosecurity all saw improvements. Biodiversity will remain a key focus area for 2023, as well as winery practices and one-on-one support for program members.”

Smart announced two VinØ Program awards for 2022: Pooley Wines, in the Coal River Valley, was awarded the 2022 VinØ Program Champion, while Barringwood Vineyard, on the east coast of Tasmania, was announced as the 2022 VinØ Program Most Improved Producer.

Photo: Gilli Lipscombe from Sailor Seeks Horse

The Tassie Wine Stars event was held to coincide with Wine Tasmania’s annual general meeting at which Martin Rees (independent director), Nick Haddow (Haddow & Dineen) and David Milne (Josef Chromy Wines) were reappointed as directors, and Gilli Lipscombe (Sailor Seeks Horse) was appointed a new director following the resignation of Robert Remnant (independent director).

Some of the achievements and awards bestowed on Tasmanian wine during 2022 included:

Tolpuddle became the first Tasmanian Pinot Noir to be awarded the Best Pinot Noir outside Burgundy at the recent Wine Pinnacle awards announced in Singapore. Tolpuddle also collected three trophies at the International Wine Challenge (UK).

In another first, House of Arras was awarded the library vintage trophy at the 2022 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (UK) — the first time this has been awarded outside Champagne. Arras also collected The Australian Sparkling Trophy at the International Wine Challenge (UK).

2023 Halliday Wine Companion: Pooley Wines awarded Winery of the Year, Kreglinger Brut Rosé 2017 – Sparkling Rosé of the Year, Lowestoft La Maison Pinot Noir 2020 – Pinot Noir of the Year.

Almost all trophies at the Australian Sparkling Wine Show were awarded to Tasmania, includig Arras, Kreglinger, Pirie and Moorilla.

Freycinet collected a swag of trophies for its 2019 Chardonnay, including in the Halliday Chardonnay Challenge and at the ANZ Boutique Wine Show.

Gourmet Traveller WINE’s Winemaker of the Year finalists included Delamere’s Shane Holloway and Fran Austin and Tolpuddle Vineyard’s Adam Wadewitz.

Gourmet Traveller WINE’s Star Cellar Doors of 2022 included Devil’s Corner, Stefano Lubiana and Clover Hill, with Boomer Creek, Freycinet, Priory Ridge, Craigie Knowe, Milton, Delamere, Stoney Rise, Josef Chromy, Timber at Velo, Moorilla, Pooley, Derwent Estate, Home Hill and Mewstone all recognised across award categories.

Bangor Vineyard Shed won the Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries Award at the Tasmanian Tourism Awards.

Riversdale Estate picked up the best Shiraz of Show Trophy at the Great Australian Shiraz Challenge.

Gala Estate, Devil’s Corner and Spring Vale all collected trophies at the Hobart Wine Show.

The late Peter and Ruth Althaus were recognised for their extraordinary contribution to the Tasmanian wine sector at an intimate event at Domaine A.

