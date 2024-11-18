Yarra Valley winery launches kosher wine

Ben Hirsch. Image courtesy Hirsch Wine Group

The owners of Yarra Valley winery Hirsch Hill have announced a brand new 2024 Kosher Rosé, in a new chapter for the Victorian vineyard.

Produced under its Herschel label, the Kosher Rosé will be introduced as a new player to Australian alternative wines and entry to the kosher wine category within Australia.

Ben Hirsch, who fronts the Hirsch Wine Group, is deeply connected to his Jewish roots and community, and recognised the need for a high-quality kosher wine, leading to the production and release of its first Kosher Rosé.

“We are redefining what kosher wine means in Australia, moving beyond traditional perceptions to offer a diverse and enticing range of alternatives,” said Ben Hirsch. “We are proud to offer a quality Kosher Rosé that we hope will become a new favourite within the community and a staple in the Hirsch Hill brand.”

In addition to their new Kosher offerings, Hirsch Hill continues to produce and distribute a range of non-Kosher wines, to ensure a diverse selection for consumers.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!