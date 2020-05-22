Yarra Valley Wine Down: Getting you through isolation one wine at a time

Six new wines. Six new winemakers. Six new reasons to consider purchasing a Yarra Valley Virtual Cellar Door Pack and tune in to the live Wine Down chats on Instagram every Thursday at 5pm.

Round two of the Yarra Valley Virtual Cellar Door pack is here with a live ‘Wine Down’ calendar full of exceptional winemakers.

Kicking off with Handpicked Wines on Thursday 28th May, they will be hosting Yarra Valley Wine Down from one of the Yarra Valley’s most iconic sites, Wombat Creek Vineyard.

These Yarra Valley Wine Down sessions are reported to be about bringing the experiences to those who are missing the region (and the wine) to the comfort of their home.

Yarra Valley winemakers are missing everyone just as much as the wine-lovers are missing them, so these Instagram live sessions offer the opportunity to have a virtual chat and cheers.

The next Yarra Valley Virtual Cellar Door Pack will be available to purchase from the Wine Yarra Valley website from Friday 21st May, and includes wines from De Bortoli, Greenstone Vineyards, Handpicked Wines, Medhurst Wines, Jayden Ong Wines and Yering Station.

Image: Redfish Bluefish