Yarra Valley cellar doors going online

Due to necessary closures of winery cellar doors across Australia as a method of reducing the spread of COVID-19, the Yarra Valley’s cellar doors have joined together to bring their experiences online.

Wine lovers, day-goers and anyone interested in visiting cellar doors are now being offered the cellar door experiences from the comfort of their own homes.

Kicking off on Thursday 9th April, Wine Yarra Valley are bringing virtual cellar door tours online on Thursday afternoons.

The online experiences will be live-streamed through Wine Yarra Valley’s Instagram page with the chance for people to sit and chat with a winemaker over a glass of wine.

Wine enthusiasts and lovers alike also now have the option to purchase from two different curated mixed six-packs on the Wine Yarra Valley website to be shipped (for free in Australia) to their door.

The ‘Yarra Valley Virtual Cellar Door Pack’ will include a curated six bottle selection from different Yarra Valley producers.

Wine Yarra Valley (WYV) invite people to tune into the @WineYarraValley Instagram account at 5pm AEST on Thursday afternoons, starting from April 9th to tour one of these cellar doors and have a drink with the winemakers on live-stream.

The ‘Pick Your Own Pack’ WYV has curated allows consumers to customise their mixed six-pack from a selection of over 40 different Yarra Valley wines.

“This is a great opportunity for wine-lovers to still be able to indulge in their Yarra Valley winery visit from the comfort of their couch,” said Yarra Yering winemaker, Sarah Crowe.

The first ‘Yarra Valley Virtual Cellar Door Pack’ will include wines from Chandon, Mac Forbes, Oakridge Wines, Rob Dolan Wines, Seville Estate and Yarra Yering.

The ‘Yarra Valley Virtual Cellar Door Pack’ will change every six weeks to include a new selection of wines to taste, plus new wineries to tour through virtually while you’re bunkered down at home.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!