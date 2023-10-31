ADVERTISEMENT

Record visitation to Tasmanian cellar doors

Devil’s Corner. Photo: Lisa Kuilenburg

The latest Tasmanian Tourism Visitor Statistics report that more than 300,000 interstate and international visitors called in to one of the island’s cellar doors during the year to June 2023.

This is the first time that reported cellar door visitation has exceeded 300,000 people, with this segment of visitors spending 40% more than other visitors to Tasmania and representing 24% of all visitors.

Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies referenced this new data in releasing the new 2024 Tasmanian Wine Trails publication.

“Tasmanian cellar doors continue to attract more interstate and international wine lovers every year. This is the highest number of recorded visitors, reflecting the ever-increasing global demand and interest in our exceptional wines.”

“When these high value visitors travel to Tasmania, they spend time in our regional areas, enjoying our broader hospitality and tourism offerings and everything this amazing island has to offer,” said Davies.

“With exceptional quality but reduced wine availability in 2023 (courtesy of Mother Nature), visiting Tasmania and its cellar doors is the best way for people to experience the depth and diversity of our wines, with some wine producers reserving their most sought-after wines exclusively for cellar door visitors.”

The Tasmanian Wine Trails publication is a free guide to the island’s best wine experiences and complementary activities. It is released as a printed A5 publication, an interactive online version and a condensed A3 map, reaching a combined audience of more than 180,000.

The Tasmanian Wine Trails publication profiles four geographic areas – the North West, Tamar Valley, East Coast and Southern Wine Trails, with information on key cellar doors and complementary experiences along each trail.

The online version of the Wine Trails can be accessed at www.winetasmania.com.au/wine-trails , while free copies of the print publication are available at visitor information centres, at cellar doors or by contacting Wine Tasmania. Potential stockists of the publication are encouraged to contact Wine Tasmania directly on [email protected].

