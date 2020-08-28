WSET Asia Pacific launches student bursary fund to increase access to WSET courses

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust’s Asia Pacific subsidiary, WSET Asia Pacific, has launched a bursary fund to provide access to WSET courses for students in the Asia Pacific region who would not otherwise be able to afford this opportunity.

Set up in collaboration with companies, organisations and individual philanthropists in the region, the fund will enable recipients to take the Level 1-3 WSET course that best meets their needs.

The WSET Asia Pacific Student Bursary Fund aims help a minimum of 200 students every year but hopes to work with additional partners in order to support many more places.

The amount of people helped by the fund will be in direct relation to the amount of donations received.

Anyone interested in getting involved should visit WSET Asia Pacific Student Bursary Fund or contact APACBursary@wsetglobal.com.

The bursary fund will cover a fixed financial contribution towards the cost of taking a WSET course. Recipients will be able to study with a local WSET course provider of their choice.

Jude Mullins, managing director, WSET Asia Pacific, comments, “Our mission as a business is to provide education and training to inspire and empower people who work in, or would like to work in, the global drinks industry”.

“Our new student bursary fund will help us to fulfil this mission by providing wider access to our qualifications for students in the Asia Pacific region in these challenging times and beyond.”

Ian Harris, WSET CEO, adds, “Asia Pacific is one of WSET’s most important markets with over 33,000 candidates in the last full academic year and more than 150 course providers. Many members of the Asia Pacific drinks industry are already part of the global WSET family of students and educators. This initiative forms part of our global strategy to help to make the drinks industry more inclusive by giving wider access to our qualifications in every market.”

To find out more visit WSET Asia Pacific Student Bursary Fund and for more details on WSET’s courses, visit WSET Global.

